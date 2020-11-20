New Details Emerge About the Historic Transformation of EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort
November 20, 2020
EPCOT started its historic renovations last year with teaser details being released every so often. And at Disney’s D23 Fantastic Worlds Celebration on Thursday, more of EPCOT’s projects were brought to light for the public.
United by four neighborhoods, EPCOT will give guests a whole new experience when walking through World Discovery, World Celebration, World Nature and World Showcase.
World Discovery will feature stories about science, technology and space. A cornerstone of the park, guests will be flocking to the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind rollercoaster.
New omnicoaster vehicles will take thrill-seekers on a one-of-a-kind journey across the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Space cadets can then get their fill at the all-new Space 220 restaurant being added to the Mission: Space pavilion. This unique dining experience offers guests real-time views of Earth from 220 miles up.
Connect to those in the world around you at World Celebration. Located at the entrance of the park, World Celebration is set to help bridge the ever-evolving stages of EPCOT.
While the three new pylons at the base of Spaceship Earth have already been installed, another new statue is planned for that of Walt Disney himself. It was Walt who wished EPCOT “would always be in a state of becoming”, and these new alterations are living out that legacy. A new festival area near Dreamers Point and a story fountain are set to round out the area.
World Nature will connect visitors to the natural world. As already announced, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will take guests on a journey showing the power of water.
The Land pavilion will also get an all-new film titled “Awesome Planet”.
World Showcase will even get a magical makeover with highly anticipated additions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France pavilion, a new “Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along”, Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue restaurant in the American Adventure pavilion, and an all-new nighttime spectacular.
To check out all the newly reimagined spaces, visitors can see these exciting new plans at EPCOT’s Odyssey Events Pavilion.
