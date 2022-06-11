Everything You Need To Know About New Disney Genie Updates
Entertainment Brooke McDonald June 11, 2022
Disney Genie, Disney’s new itinerary planning tool, launched last year at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
The complimentary service and its two paid, add-on components, Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane attraction selection, replace Disney’s well-known FastPass+ and MaxPass systems and are, like their now-retired predecessors, tools intended to help guests optimize their time in the theme parks and minimize time spent waiting in lines.
Here’s everything you need about Disney Genie, Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane, plus some pro tips to help you make the most of the new system.
What Is Disney Genie?
Disney Genie is the complimentary offering that is now available to all guests visiting Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Walt Disney World guests will access the tool within the existing My Disney Experience app at Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests will use the Disneyland app to access Disney Genie.
Disney Genie provides guests personalized itinerary planning; a real-time Tip Board with customized recommendations for experiences, wait times and next showtimes, and Lightning Lane return times; restaurant waitlist, check-in and reservations; mobile order; and access to attraction virtual queues (currently available for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World and World of Color at Disneyland).
Ahead of or on the day of their visit, guests can input their “Top Picks” for attractions, entertainment and dining, as well as their park-hopping plans, and Disney Genie will generate a recommended itinerary based on these selections.
Pro tip: Disney Genie recommendations are just that — suggestions. If Genie adds something to your itinerary that you’re not interested in doing, you can remove it and Genie will re-optimize your day with new recommendations.
What Is Disney Genie+
Within Disney Genie, guests have the option to purchase Disney Genie+, a paid add-on that enables guests to bypass the standby queue and instead use the Lightning Lane (previously the FastPass entry) for most attractions. The cost is $15 plus tax per person, per day at Walt Disney World and $20 plus tax per person per day at Disneyland, where Disney Genie+ also includes free Disney PhotoPass downloads.
Once purchased for the day, Disney Genie+ can be used in all parks by guests with park hopper tickets at no additional cost.
Disney Genie+ gives guests Lightning Lane access at the following attractions:
Walt Disney World
Magic Kingdom:
– Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
– Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
– Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade
– Dumbo the Flying Elephant
– Haunted Mansion
– “it’s a small world”
– Jungle Cruise
– Mad Tea Party
– Meet Cinderella and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall
– Meet Mickey at Town Square Theater
– Meet Princess Tiana and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall
– Mickey’s PhilharMagic
– Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
– Peter Pan’s Flight
– Pirates of the Caribbean
– Space Mountain
– Splash Mountain
– The Barnstormer
– The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
– The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
– Tomorrowland Speedway
– Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid
EPCOT:
– Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival
– Frozen Ever After
– Journey into Imagination with Figment
– Living with the Land
– Mission: SPACE – Green
– Mission: SPACE – Orange
– Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
– Soarin' Around the World
– Spaceship Earth
– Test Track
– The Seas with Nemo & Friends
– Turtle Talk with Crush
Disney’s Hollywood Studios:
– Alien Swirling Saucers
– Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage
– Disney Junior Play & Dance!
– For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
– Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
– Meet Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight
– Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
– Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
– Muppet*Vision 3D
– Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
– Slinky Dog Dash
– Star Tours - The Adventures Continue
– The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™
– Toy Story Mania!
Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
– Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King (not available July 5, 2022 through July 15, 2022)
– DINOSAUR
– Expedition Everest - Legend of the Forbidden Mountain
– Feathered Friends in Flight!
– Finding Nemo: The Big Blue...and Beyond! (Beginning June 13, 2022)
– It’s Tough to Be a Bug!
– Kali River Rapids
– Kilimanjaro Safaris
– Meet Favorite Disney Pals at Adventurers Outpost (Beginning June 19, 2022)
– Na'vi River Journey
– The Animation Experience at Conservation Station
Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Park:
– Autopia
– Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
– Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
– Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
– Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
– Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
Disney California Adventure Park:
– Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
– Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!
Walt Disney World guests are advised that when purchasing Disney Genie+, they can expect to use the service to enter two to three attractions per day using the Lightning Lane, provided the first selection is made early in the day.
At Disneyland, Lightning Lane reservation availability is better throughout the day and guests are told they can use the service to make Lightning Lane reservations one at a time, all day long.
How to Purchase Disney Genie+ and Reserve Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Reservations
For Walt Disney World vacations, Disney Genie+ must be purchased individually each day of your trip and can only be purchased after midnight on the date of your visit. You’ll see a link to purchase Disney Genie+ for the day in the “My Day” section of My Disney Experience.
For Disneyland vacations, when purchasing tickets, guests have the option to add Disney Genie+ for their length of stay for multi-day tickets. Guests can also add Disney Genie+ to previously purchased multi-day tickets, provided they are adding the service for every day of the trip. Magic Key passholders, guests with single-day tickets, and guests wishing to add Disney Genie+ to only some days of their multi-day Disneyland vacation must purchase Disney Genie+ any time after midnight on the day they wish to use it. You’ll see a link to purchase Disney Genie+ for the day in the “My Day” section of the Disneyland app.
Guests can reserve one Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation at a time. At Walt Disney World, guests can reserve their first reservation beginning at 7 a.m. ET on the morning of their visit by visiting the Tip Board within Disney Genie. Here, guests can select the park where they plan to book their first reservation, and refresh the page at 7 a.m. to select an available attraction. Alternatively, guests can use the search function within the app to search for their preferred attraction, click the “LL,” and be taken to the section within the Tip Board where they can book their Lightning Lane Reservation for that attraction.
At Disneyland, guests can make their first Lightning Lane selection upon entering the theme park where they will start their day.
With Genie+, guests cannot select a preferred time to ride and only have the option to choose the next available return time. If your plans change and you can no longer make your Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation, you can cancel your reservation and book a new one or rebook the same attraction for a later time. But — note that Genie+ Lightning Lane reservations cannot be modified, so something you had your eye on might not still be available once you’ve gone through the canceling and rebooking process.
Pro tip: Popular attractions fill up extremely quickly at Walt Disney World and if you want to maximize your morning, you’ll want to book your first Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation as early as possible so be ready.
To date, the quickest Walt Disney World attractions to fill up in each park have been: Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Test Track at EPCOT, Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom, and Na’vi River Journey and Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Genie+ Lightning Lane availability is much better at Disneyland, but the most popular attractions that fill up the quickest tend to be Indiana Jones Adventure, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Space Mountain at Disneyland Park, and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! at Disney California Adventure.
Be aware that you can only reserve one Lightning Lane reservation per attraction, per day, so if there’s a ride you want to do more than once, you’ll need to use the standby queue for your additional rides.
When Can I Book My Next Genie+ Lightning Lane Reservation?
Guests can book another Lightning Lane as soon as they redeem their current reservation or if a return time is more than two hours after park opening time, guests can book their next reservation 120 minutes after park opening time.
While you can only reserve one Lightning Lane reservation at a time, it is possible to hold multiple — even overlapping — reservations. This occurs frequently at Walt Disney World, where available return times quickly creep into the second half of the day. As an example, when you make your first Lightning Lane reservation at 7 a.m., it’s possible that the earliest return time for a popular ride like Slinky Dog Dash won’t be until later in the day — say 4 p.m. When it’s time for you to book your next Lightning Lane two hours after park opening, you might find that all available return times are again not until after 4 p.m., so you might end up with, for example, a Lightning Lane reservation for Tower of Terror at 4:30 p.m.
Individual Lightning Lane Attraction Selections
Some high-demand attractions within each park are not eligible for Genie+ Lightning Lane reservations and are instead available as a la carte Lightning Lane reservations for a cost of between $7 and $20 plus tax per attraction, per person. Pricing varies slightly by date and attraction and guests can reserve a maximum of two Individual Lightning Lane attractions per day.
The following attractions are available as Individual Lightning Lane attraction selections:
Walt Disney World
Magic Kingdom: Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Avatar Flight of Passage
Disneyland
Disneyland Park: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disney California Adventure: Radiator Springs Racers and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure
How to Book an Individual Lightning Lane Attraction Selection
At Walt Disney World, guests staying at Walt Disney World resort hotels and other select hotels, including Shades of Green and the Walt Disney World Swan, Dolphin, and Swan Reserve can purchase Individual Lightning Lane attraction selections at 7 a.m. ET. All other guests can purchase at park opening time. Guests do not need to be in or to have entered a park to make either Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane reservations.
Unlike with Genie+, guests are able to select their return time for Individual Lightning Lane attractions so if you plan to park hop, you can book your Individual Lightning Lane return times for later in the afternoon when you plan to visit a different park.
At Disneyland, guests can purchase Individual Lightning Lane attraction selections upon entering a park. Unlike at Walt Disney World, guests cannot choose their Individual Lightning Lane reservation time and must instead select the next available time. If you’re purchasing an Individual Lightning Lane selection at the park you plan to hop to, you’ll be given a reservation time after park hopping begins at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park at 1pm.
Unlike Genie+, Individual Lightning Lanes are not cancelable or refundable. However, if a ride breaks down during your return window, you’ll be issued an experience redemption with the opportunity to return any time from when the ride resumes operation through the end of the day. If the ride does not resume operation or you are otherwise prevented from riding due to downtime during your return window, you can visit Guest Relations for more information about refund options.
Pro tip: Guests staying at Walt Disney World resorts who want to avoid the upcharge of Individual Lightning Lane attraction selections should take advantage of Early Theme Park Entry for Disney resort hotel guests. Disney hotel guests are able to enter all four theme parks 30 minutes before official park opening time.
To maximize your Early Theme Park Entry time, plan to arrive 45 minutes early — an hour and 15 minutes ahead of the official park opening.
Disney Virtual Queues
While not part of Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane attraction selections, there’s a third way to reserve access to select attractions at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot at Walt Disney World and World of Color, the nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure, both use a virtual queue. Epcot’s newest ride, Cosmic Rewind does not currently offer a standby queue so guests not wanting to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane must attempt to join the virtual queue at 7 a.m. or 1 p.m. A third virtual queue option is also available at 6 p.m. to guests of Walt Disney World deluxe resorts on nights when Extended Evening Theme Park Hours are held at Epcot.
Disneyland guests can join the virtual queue at 12 p.m. for reserved viewing areas for World of Color at Disney California Adventure.
Some Final Tips
Make Sure You Have Plenty of Battery for Your Phone
Using Disney Genie and Genie+ all day means you’ll be spending more time on your phone than you might have previously on a typical day in the park. Be sure to fully charge your phone and bring an extra battery pack.
When in Doubt, Ask the Guest Experience Team
Disney has stationed a number of Guest Experience Teams around all four parks. If you need some help with Disney Genie, look for the blue umbrella and blue-shirted Cast Members.
Don’t Rely on Posted Wait Times
Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane terms and conditions state that Disney cannot guarantee the accuracy of posted wait times and advise guests not to use them to decide whether to buy Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane access.
Indeed, we’ve waited both more and less than posted wait times. They’re fine to use as a broad gauge, but guests shouldn’t expect them to be 100 percent accurate all the time.
Take Advantage of the Dining Tab in the Tip Board
Don’t miss one of the best new features introduced by Disney Genie.
Within the Tip Board section of the app, there’s a Dining tab that enables you to view by theme park walk-up wait times, next available table-service reservations, and next available mobile order arrival windows, all at a glance.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Agent Academy Presents Guadeloupe as the Next Choice for Your Caribbean Travelers
For more information on Orlando
For more Entertainment News
More by Brooke McDonald
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS