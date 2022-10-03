Disney After Hours Events Return to Disney World in 2023
Entertainment Donald Wood October 03, 2022
Walt Disney World Resort announced the Disney After Hours events are scheduled to return to the theme park in January 2023.
The fan-favorite experiences will kick off on January 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and January 9 at Magic Kingdom Park, adding to the final months of Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebrations.
Disney After Hours is a series of late-night, separately ticketed events that allow travelers to enjoy the park for three additional hours after regular park hours, with treats such as ice cream, popcorn and select beverages included.
With a limited number of tickets for the events, guests will experience lower wait times on some of the most popular attractions, including Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise and Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom Park and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios.
Disney After Hours events at Hollywood Studios are scheduled for select nights between January 4 and April 19, 2023, while the events at Magic Kingdom will run between January 9 and March 27, 2023. Vacation Club members and Annual Passholders can also purchase specially priced tickets for select dates.
Disney After Hours admission is a separately priced ticket not included with regular daytime park admission, with event tickets available starting on October 7. Prices range between $129 and $159, plus tax. Disney World hotel guests can purchase event tickets as early as October 4.
