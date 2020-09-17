Get Paid $50,000 to Explore America's National Parks
Entertainment Patrick Clarke September 17, 2020
If you've always dreamed of getting paid to tour America's most iconic national parks while drinking plenty of beer along the way, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is looking for you.
The organic beer brand is currently accepting applications to become its new "Chief Exploration Officer." The CEO will be tasked with capturing and editing photos and videos of their travels while representing Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold in the process.
The job lasts six months and pays a salary of $50,000 plus expenses. The CEO can also bring along a friend, spouse, partner or dog for company.
"As CEO, you’ll head out on an epic journey in your CEO camper van equipped with its own bathroom and shower. Don’t worry about gas money, that’s on us," the company states on its website. "During the six-month period, the CEO will travel through some of the country’s most iconic landscapes, exploring the natural beauty of America and stopping to capture photos of some breathtaking national parks."
Notable parks on the CEO's itinerary include Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Big Bend, Saguaro and Sequoia.
Qualified applicants must be age 21 and up and possess a valid U.S. driver's license. They'll also need to have an affinity for outdoor/nature photography and/or videography and be able to hike through national parks and outdoor areas, the company said. The deadline to apply is September 30.
Wanna be our new Chief Exploration Officer and get paid to travel the country? We thought so. Head to https://t.co/UjPEpFdcUI for more info. Apply by 9/30. #PureGoldCEO— Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) September 16, 2020
Michelob ULTRA is a proud supporter of the @NationalParkFdn. pic.twitter.com/K9G8Zb3HXR
Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold isn't the only beer brand giving away the trip of a lifetime this fall. Coors Light is also holding a contest to send five lucky winners on a free trip to the Zoom background destination of their choice.
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS