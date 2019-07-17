Ghostbusters Coming to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood
Entertainment Donald Wood July 17, 2019
For fans of the popular film franchise Ghostbusters, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have announced the classic movie is coming to Halloween Horror Nights for the first time.
The Ghostbusters maze will bring the most memorable scenes, characters and supernatural spirits from the iconic film to Halloween Horror Nights starting this September. The premiere Halloween event kicks off September 6 in Orlando and September 13 in Hollywood.
Guests at Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood will experience the comedic yet frightening tale that made Ghostbusters such a popular movie as it celebrates its 35th anniversary.
Visitors will follow in the footsteps of the Ghostbusters as they venture through scenes from the film, including the firehouse, New York Public Library and the Temple of Gozer. As they enter the maze, guests will face an army of ghoulish spirits, hideous specters and ectoplasm-dripping phantasms around every corner.
Once travelers make their way deep into the maze, they will also come face-to-face with Slimer, Gozer and eventually the ultimate villain, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.
Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights has been thrilling fans for more than 25 years with multiple movie-quality mazes based on iconic horror television shows, films and original stories which come to life season after season.
In addition, the streets of each theme park’s event are transformed into highly-themed scare zones where menacing scare-actors lunge from every darkened corner.
