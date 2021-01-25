Jungle Cruise to Receive Makeover at Disney World and Disneyland
Walt Disney Imagineers are building upon Walt Disney's Jungle Cruise dream with “gnu” magic at both parks.
"The Jungle Cruise has changed course many times over the years – always with the idea that the adventures along the river change from day-to-day," Kim Irvine, Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering said. "I’m fortunate to be part of the Jungle Cruise team that is carrying forward a Disney tradition of change and enhancement that was encouraged by Walt Disney.”
Thankfully none of the beloved elements of the ride – like the witty skippers – are expected to change.
“When we consider making changes to a classic attraction, we focus on ways to ‘plus’ the experience," said Chris Beatty, Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering in a statement. "The skippers of the Jungle Cruise bring humor to guests of all ages, and we’re excited to be adding to that legacy – along with a new animated skipper figure – by celebrating their adventures and influence.”
But a lot has changed over the years, and the storyline needs some updating. Carmen Smith noted this in a recent statement; “As Imagineers, it is our responsibility to ensure experiences we create and stories we share reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around us. With Jungle Cruise, we’re bringing to life more of what people love - the humor and wit or our incredible skippers, while making needed updates.”
Disney Imagineers led a few lucky skippers from the ride on what the enhancements will be like, and their reactions have us excited to see what additional information will be released later this year. Their reactions can be found on Walt Disney World Ambassador team’s Instagram @WDW.Ambassador.
What updates are you hoping to see on the ride?
