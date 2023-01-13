LEGOLAND Florida Resort Opens New Pirate River Quest Ride
Entertainment Noreen Kompanik January 13, 2023
LEGOLAND has announced the grand opening of its newest attraction, Pirate River Quest at its Florida resort park.
The one-of-a-kind captain-driven boat ride journeys through the canals of historic Cypress Gardens. Families will enter into a world of hilarious adventure in search of Captain Redbeard’s lost treasure stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys.
Pirate River Quest will set sail and take pirate and landlubbers of all ages through a lush Florida landscape from a sunken pirate ship to a fearsome kraken. The interactive treasure quest allows riders to keep count of Captain Redbeard’s gems, coins, and bricks along the way.
The grand opening of Pirate River Quest marks the return of the canal boats, a popular feature of the Gardens for decades. The new voyage offers new and unique views of the Gardens from the open waters of Lake Eloise with glimpses of Florida wildlife.
Swashbuckling fun continues at the theme park with the return of five PirateFest Weekends beginning January 21 through February 19, 2023. Guests can play pirate with a map full of adventure, exclusive meet-and-greets, new and returning shows and a pirate-inspired menu.
The New Pirate River Quest is included with general park admission. Savvy seafarers can also experience this new ride along with a treasure trove of seasonal events, including Brick-or-Treat and Holidays at LEGOLAND with an all-new Annual Pass starting at just $13 per month with a small down payment.
Located 45 minutes from Orlando and Tampa, the family-fun resort features an interactive, 150-acre Theme Park with more than 50 rides, live shows and themed attractions inspired by popular LEGO brands and characters.
Guests can access more information about LEGOLAND and its newest attraction here.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Florida, United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS