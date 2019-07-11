LISTEN: Disney Brawl, Spaceflights, Chernobyl Tourism and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment Patrick Clarke July 11, 2019
Travel expert Mark Murphy is back and all-new this week on the TravelPulse Podcast.
In this week's episode, the TravelPulse founder and CEO dishes on the recent viral brawl at Disneyland and shares some common sense tactics for avoiding scammers after a Louisiana woman received jail time for scamming nearly 100 tourists over $80,000.
"For consumers: You have to make sure that when you connect with a travel agent you know their background, they have a website, they look reputable and have some reviews. You can read reviews online and even ask for referrals. Be smart," said Murphy. "If you're a travel agent, you've got to present yourself so that you create trust."
Later, he explains why you'll need deep pockets to fly to space with Virgin Galactic and why Chernobyl is poised to become the next big tourist destination in the wake the namesake HBO series.
"I think that visiting is a great idea as long as you don't glow afterward. I think it's going to be a very interesting experience from a travel standpoint. If you watch the series, you're going to want to go."
Other topics include Instagram influencers ruining Bali for everyone else, Murphy's upcoming trip to the Dominican Republic and the latest Southwest Airlines flash sale.
Listen to episode 45 of "TravelPulse: The Intersection of Travel—Where Politics, Finance, and Travel Meet" in its entirety below:
