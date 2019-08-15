LISTEN: Laptop Ban, Naughty Flyers, Travel Tips and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment Patrick Clarke August 15, 2019
Travel expert Mark Murphy is all-new with another edition of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, the TravelPulse founder talks a variety of travel-related topics, including the FAA's latest ban on select MacBook Pro laptops and the necessary next steps for travelers; the sad story involving a drunk flight attendant on a United Airlines regional flight earlier this month and a teenager who was arrested for posting airport bomb threats on Snapchat.
"If you think it's funny to make a joke while you're going through security, don't be a clown. They will pull you to the side," said Murphy. "I know people who have made a joke about bombs and really stupid things. They get pulled out, they get questioned and sometimes they get arrested."
"Until they can sort through whether or not you're serious, you aren't going anywhere."
Later, Murphy shares his thoughts on Abigail Disney's take on her family's namesake theme parks before diving into some end-of-summer travel tips.
"Brexit has brought the value of the dollar up so much against the pound. It's over a 30-year high now. If you ever thought about going to Great Britain and enjoying that fantastic experience, go ahead and take a look," he added. "Airfare is dirt cheap. Google Flights is great if you're flexible. Just look out over the next two to three months."
Listen to episode 49 of "TravelPulse: The Intersection of Travel—Where Politics, Finance, and Travel Meet" in its entirety below:
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher. Don't forget to submit a review for a chance to win some awesome prizes.
For more information on England, Dominican Republic
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS