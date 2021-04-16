Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2022 Returns To Moon Palace Cancun
Production groups CID Presents and On Location have just announced the return of Moon Palace Cancun’s annual destination concert vacation, ‘Crash My Playa’. Featuring four nights of country music performed on a private stretch of white-sand beach, the all-inclusive getaway event will run from January 19-22, 2022.
Following six years of consecutive sold-out events, Crash My Playa will once again headline four-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year and American Idol judge Luke Bryan. Bryan himself is set to headline for two of the four nights, while his fellow ACM Entertainer of the Year and good friend Jason Aldean will headline for a single night. There will be one additional headliner for the fourth night, as well as a full lineup of other artists to round out this unique entertainment experience.
Today’s announcement follows a full year’s hiatus on touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with January 2021 being the first time in seven years that Crash My Playa was unable to take place.
“I have been so ready to tell you that Playa is back for 2022!” Bryan said. “This is one of my favorite events we get to do, and it’s because all of you keep showing up and making it so much fun. Jason and I had a blast in 2020, so it didn’t take me long to talk him into coming back.”
Of course, during the daytime, guests can partake in the venue’s legendary pool parties, various land and sea activities, and other local offerings, including the luxurious AWE-Spa and a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.
Host resort Moon Palace Cancun is a spectacular, AAA Four Diamond-awarded, oceanfront sanctuary boasting a wide range of luxury accommodations, situated just steps away from CID Presents’ state-of-the-art concert venue. All-inclusive Crash My Playa packages offer incredible rooms, gourmet dining and beverage, 24-hour room service and a wealth of other onsite amenities.
All-inclusive Crash My Playa 2022 packages will open for sale to the public on April 23, though prior guests of the event will be given the first opportunity to book their spots during the Alumni Pre-Sale, starting April 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Members of Bryan’s and Aldean’s official fan clubs will also get access to pre-sale packages, starting April 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
CID Presents will closely monitor and regulate event conditions, following guidelines set by local authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure a safe experience for all attendees. More information on health and safety at the event are available here. Moon Palace Cancun’s Purely Palace protocols, integrating over 250 preventive steps to assure guest health and safety, will also be in place throughout the resort at all times.
For more information, visit crashmyplaya.com.
