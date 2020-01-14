Mario-Themed Smart Wristbands Coming to Japan’s Super Nintendo World
Entertainment Donald Wood January 14, 2020
When Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer, it will feature technological advancements sure to please theme park and video game fans alike.
According to Bloomberg’s Kurumi Mori, guests at the Osaka-based Super Nintendo World will wear Power Up Bands, which are wrist bands able to sync to their smartphone app and track digital activities during their visit.
During an event highlighting the innovative new theme park, Universal Creative’s Thierry Coup called the facility a “life-size, living video game,” and said the Power Up Bands would give visitors the chance to collect digital coins and compete against each other.
In addition, the Super Nintendo World smartphone app will boast a game-style overhead map, an in-park profile to unlock achievements and more elements to be announced later, including prize incentives and possible interactive features for rides and attractions.
For theme park and video game fans who want to know if and when they should expect a Super Nintendo World in the United States, Coup told the media in attendance the themed land will be coming to parks Hollywood, California and Orlando, Florida, but no timetable was provided.
As long as there is a Mario Kart-inspired ride, most people will be satisfied.
