Marriott Bonvoy Offering Fans a Chance to Stay Overnight at Manchester United's Old Trafford
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli April 04, 2022
Oh boy.
Just the name makes soccer fans break out in a cold but reverent sweat.
Old Trafford.
Hallowed grounds, really, and the home of what is arguably the world’s most famous soccer club, Manchester United, of the English Premier League.
Grown men have been known to cry upon their first visit to Old Trafford to see a match. Now imagine what anybody would be like if they could stay overnight in soccer’s cathedral.
Marriott Bonvoy, part of Marriott International, is offering such a chance.
Marriott Bonvoy and Manchester United are offering fans the chance to win the first-ever overnight stay at Old Trafford. One lucky fan and a guest will have the chance to wake up in the legendary football stadium on match day from the comfort of a suite transformed into a Marriott Hotels guest room overlooking the pitch.
“Bringing our flagship brand, Marriott Hotels, to Old Trafford is just one of the ways we are bringing the extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy portfolio to life through our collaboration with Manchester United, one of the world’s most popular sports teams,” Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty & Portfolio Marketing, Marriott International, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be creating this hospitality experience at this iconic location, giving a once-in-a-lifetime chance for fans to wake up in the home of Manchester United on the morning of a matchday.”
The winner of the Suite of Dreams global sweepstakes will enjoy an extraordinary one-of-a-kind prize with an overnight stay the night before the home Premier League match against Chelsea in May 2022.
The winners will get the chance to take part in a number of behind-the-scenes experiences that bring them right to the heart of Manchester United. These include watching the team train, a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium, the chance to mix and mingle with club legends and matchday tickets and hospitality.
In its third year partnering with Manchester United, Marriott Bonvoy continues to offer exclusive once-in-a-lifetime experiences to football fans, travelers and members of its award-winning travel program, including Marriott Bonvoy’s in-stadium ‘Seat of Dreams’; Exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences for members of Marriott Bonvoy’s award-winning travel program; and in- and out of-stadium activations with Marriott Hotels, the flagship brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.
This includes the M Club Suite at Old Trafford, designed in the style of the brand’s M Clubs, a dedicated space for Marriott Bonvoy members to relax and connect at Marriott Hotels around the world.
There will also be access to interviews and one-on-one conversations with players.
“From the very beginning of our partnership, Marriott Bonvoy has created some truly unique experiences, and this is no exception,” said Victoria Timpson, Manchester United’s CEO of Alliances and Partnerships “Whoever wins this opportunity will receive the same first-class hospitality as they would at any Marriott Hotels property around the world, with the added excitement of being hosted at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, one of the world’s most iconic football stadiums.”
To enter, visit the dedicated website set up for the sweepstakes and complete the form before 11:59 EST on April 15, 2022.
