Massive Theme Park, Entertainment Facility Coming to Mexican Caribbean
Construction on a massive theme park and entertainment facility located in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo has continued after coronavirus-related issues shut down the project for two years.
According to Reportur.com, Palace Resorts Group president Jose Chapur Zahoul said the complex will be located on 820,000+ square feet of land and feature a shopping center, amusement park, ice rink, the world's largest go-kart track, a hot air balloon and more.
Dubbed Malltertainment Riviera Maya, the property is located in front of the Moon Palace Cancun All Inclusive Resort and will require an investment of more than 100 million pesos. The project was suspended during the pandemic due to restrictions and money issues, but a loan from Bancomext helped restart construction.
The complex “aims to be a tourist and social destination,” which features fashion, cuisine, music, local traditions and entertainment. The property will also feature a 7,500-seat auditorium and bodies of water covering over 260,000 square feet.
Malltertainment Riviera Maya is expected to generate an estimated 5,000 jobs when it eventually opens to the public, but no official opening date has been announced.
Last month, tourism officials and operators from the Quintana Roo Tourism Board and 14 hotels and Grupo Xcaret confirmed their commitment to travelers from the United States during a four-day roadshow in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Dallas.
The meetings with local travel industry and business leaders were the first in-person events for Quintana Roo Tourism Board members in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic shut down travel in 2020.
