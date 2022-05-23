Last updated: 10:14 AM ET, Mon May 23 2022

Mexican Caribbean Tourism Officials Showcase Commitment to US Market

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 23, 2022

Quintana Roo Tourism Board CEO Dario Flota.
Quintana Roo Tourism Board CEO Dario Flota. (photo via Shawn Murphy)

Tourism officials and operators from top destinations in Mexico confirmed their commitment to travelers from the United States during a four-day roadshow in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Dallas.

Representatives from the Quintana Roo Tourism Board and 14 hotels and Grupo Xcaret showcased current tourism initiatives in Cancun, Riviera Maya (Tulum, Playa del Carmen), Puerto Morelos, Isla Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Holbox, Maya Ka’an, and Grand Costa Maya (Bacalar, Mahahual and Chetumal).

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Spirit Airlines Airbus

Spirit Airlines CEO Believes Shareholders Will Vote for...

A view of Global Entry kiosks through a long line at Dallas Fort Worth airport

United States to Increase Inbound Travel Fee for International...

Aerial view of Venice, Italy.

Venice Postpones Tourist Entry Fees Until 2023

Patagonia: Edge of the World featuring Argentina, Chile, and a 4-Night Patagonia Cruise

gallery icon US News & World Report Reveals Best Vacation Rankings for 2022-23

Wheel the World, Alvaro Silberstein, people, start-up, accessible travel

Wheel the World Uses Technology to Break Accessibility Barriers

The meetings with local travel industry and business leaders were the first in-person events for Quintana Roo Tourism Board members in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic shut down travel in 2020.

Officials representing the Mexican state’s tourism board included CEO Dario Flota, Executive Director of Promotion Lizzie Cole and Executive Director of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association Miguel Paredes.

“We strengthen and continue to expand our destination footprint in the number one international market for the Mexican Caribbean: the United States of America,” Flota said. “We’re happy to be closer to our customers and industry partners to highlight the experiences in each destination and to talk about the new products from our hotels and attractions to more than 300 travel agents in key source markets.”

Before the pandemic, 22.8 million visitors traveled to Quintana Roo, with numbers dropping to 10.9 million in 2020 and 14.8 million in 2021. The variety of incoming air connectivity from the U.S. indicates an exciting summer season for tourism development in the Mexican Caribbean.

U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar announced last week the tourist-friendly state of Quintana Roo would be part of a $30 million investment recently announced for the southeastern region of Mexico by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Sponsored Content

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Patagonia: Edge of the World featuring Argentina, Chile, and a 4-Night Patagonia Cruise

US News & World Report Reveals Best Vacation Rankings for 2022-23

Spain Relaxes Entry Restrictions for Unvaccinated Non-EU Travelers

Barbados Removes Test Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers

The World’s Most Affordable Destinations for Luxury Travel Ranked

Hawaii Travel: What's New for Tourists in the Hawaiian Islands

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS