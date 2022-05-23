Mexican Caribbean Tourism Officials Showcase Commitment to US Market
Tourism officials and operators from top destinations in Mexico confirmed their commitment to travelers from the United States during a four-day roadshow in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Dallas.
Representatives from the Quintana Roo Tourism Board and 14 hotels and Grupo Xcaret showcased current tourism initiatives in Cancun, Riviera Maya (Tulum, Playa del Carmen), Puerto Morelos, Isla Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Holbox, Maya Ka’an, and Grand Costa Maya (Bacalar, Mahahual and Chetumal).
The meetings with local travel industry and business leaders were the first in-person events for Quintana Roo Tourism Board members in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic shut down travel in 2020.
Officials representing the Mexican state’s tourism board included CEO Dario Flota, Executive Director of Promotion Lizzie Cole and Executive Director of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association Miguel Paredes.
“We strengthen and continue to expand our destination footprint in the number one international market for the Mexican Caribbean: the United States of America,” Flota said. “We’re happy to be closer to our customers and industry partners to highlight the experiences in each destination and to talk about the new products from our hotels and attractions to more than 300 travel agents in key source markets.”
Before the pandemic, 22.8 million visitors traveled to Quintana Roo, with numbers dropping to 10.9 million in 2020 and 14.8 million in 2021. The variety of incoming air connectivity from the U.S. indicates an exciting summer season for tourism development in the Mexican Caribbean.
U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar announced last week the tourist-friendly state of Quintana Roo would be part of a $30 million investment recently announced for the southeastern region of Mexico by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
