MGM Resorts Announces the Return of Las Vegas’ Biggest Acts
MGM Resorts International is celebrating today after last night’s triumphant return of "O" by Cirque du Soleil to the stage at Bellagio in Las Vegas, where it played to a sold-out crowd.
One of the world’s best-selling theatrical productions of all time, Cirque du Soleil’s “O” is its flagship production, which has awed over 17 million audience members around the world during its over-20-year run—that is, until it was forced to go dark for 16 months due to the pandemic. But, on the evening of July 1, the cast and crew of the iconic aquatic show finally returned to their signature, custom-built stage.
A show unlike any other, “O” (an allusion to “Eau”, the French word for “water”) weaves together a mesmerizing visual tapestry using the talents of incredible acrobats, aerialists and synchronized swimmers, who perform the 90-minute show in and high above a 1.5-million-gallon pool.
Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said, "'O' has been a fan favorite and source of pride for Cirque du Soleil since it first opened at Bellagio in 1998. As we continue to look forward with fresh hope, the grand reopening of one of the shows that has made Cirque du Soleil what it is today—a global leader in live entertainment—is a milestone we want to celebrate. Intermission is over! Let the show begin."
Prior to last night’s performance, the show’s intricately costumed performers paraded through the resort, welcomed back by Bellagio employees and thousands of delighted fans. “O”’s first post-pandemic performance signals the imminent return of other large-scale entertainment offerings and A-list performers set to start reappearing at MGM properties on the Las Vegas strip this July.
"For the past 16 months, we've waited patiently to reignite the heartbeat of Las Vegas with our large-scale shows, sporting events and nightlife—and this weekend marks a major milestone for the full recovery of our city," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts International's CEO and President. "Millions of people travel from around the world to experience the unique entertainment only Las Vegas offers, and with the return of names like Bruno, Chappelle and Cirque, we are letting them know it's time to come back."
Starting this month, MGM’s Las Vegas resorts will welcome back many iconic entertainers and events that draw visitors from around the world to Vegas:
—Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil will return to Mandalay Bay on August 19, while The Beatles LOVE will resume at The Mirage on August 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
—Bruno Mars becomes the first artist to return to Park MGM’s Park Theater at Park MGM starting July 2, with two shows every weekend in July and more 2021 dates booked. For tickets or VIP Suite and Ticket packages, visit parkmgm.com.
—Starting July 2, four sold-out Dave Chappelle shows are scheduled for the first two weekends in July at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena. For more information on entertainment at MGM Grand, visit mgmgrand.com.
—The Mirage entertainment lineup is back in full force with Shin Lim beginning Thursday, July 1; and the Aces of Comedy program returning in July with comedians like Tom Segura, Chelsea Handler, Gabriel Iglesias and Bill Maher booked throughout 2021. For more information on The Mirage entertainment, click here.
—T-Mobile Arena will host UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on Saturday, July 10, followed by Fury vs. Wilder III on Saturday, July 24. For more information on the arena or to purchase tickets, visit tmobilearena.com.
—On The Record, Park MGM's speakeasy and club, reopens Friday, July 2. For more information, visit ontherecordlv.com.
—The Concerts on the Beach series at Mandalay Bay Beach begins with a July 4 show featuring Sublime With Rome. To purchase tickets or for more Concerts on the Beach show information, click here.
—Starting July 6, Mandalay Bay’s Michelob ULTRA Arena will host the Men's and Women's USA Basketball teams, as they participate in training camps and play in multiple exhibition games over five days prior to departing for Tokyo. To purchase tickets, click here.
—At Excaliber, the Las Vegas Strip’s longest-running dinner show, Tournament of Kings, returns Wednesday, July 14. For more details or to purchase tickets, click here.
