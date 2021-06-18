MGM Resorts Brings Entertainment Back to Las Vegas
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke June 18, 2021
World-class entertainment has returned to Las Vegas, and MGM Resorts International is leading the way at its more than a dozen properties located in the heart of the action along the Las Vegas Strip.
Sin City has fully reopened more than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means visitors can look forward to numerous exciting in-person performances, including comedy and magic shows, marquee fights and big games, concerts featuring some of the biggest names in music, seductive dance showcases ideal for a bachelor or bachelorette party and so much more.
At the Mirage Theatre, MGM guests can witness a modern-day wizard in Shin Lim—the only person to win "America’s Got Talent" twice—during his performance of LIMITLESS Monday and Thursday-Sunday. Visitors can also catch an awe-inspiring Cirque du Soleil show. "Mystere" is scheduled to reopen at Treasure Island on June 28, and "O" at Bellagio is slated to resume on July 1. Plus, the Blue Man Group will return to the Luxor on June 24, performing Thursday through Monday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Comedy acts such as Carrot Top and stand-up stars like Chelsea Handler, Tom Segura and Bill Maher are also back to keep guests laughing at the Luxor and Mirage this summer.
For an unforgettable night out that'll transport you back in time, the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio is a must. Harkening back to the prohibition era, the venue is located in front of the iconic Fountains of Bellagio and features full-scale live entertainment, including piano and jazz music and a special after-dark experience post-11 p.m. Guests can enjoy it all while sipping a signature cocktail and indulging in Mayfair's mouthwatering menu highlighted by the slow-roasted Mishima Wagyu Prime Rib carved tableside.
Meanwhile, fight fans can experience a summer like no other as T-Mobile Arena is set to open to full capacity for a pair of highly-anticipated showdowns taking place in the span of two weeks. UFC legend Conor McGregor will attempt to avenge his January loss to Dustin Poirier in a third showdown between the two on July 10 while boxing superstars Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will square off in a heavyweight title bout on July 24.
This coming football season, sports fans staying at Mandalay Bay and the Luxor also won't want to miss out on the Stadium Walk and Bud Light Beer Garden experience at Allegiant Stadium as they can look forward to plenty of food, drinks, music, games and other fun. Now through June 30, 2021, guests can book a two-night stay at Mandalay Bay or Luxor for travel between September 7, 2021, and January 11, 2022, and receive a $150 food and beverage credit per stay to be used at the Bud Light Beer Garden starting from $609.
MGM Resorts will also host USA Basketball Men’s and Women’s National Team training camps and exhibition games in Las Vegas ahead of the Summer Olympics July 6-18.
Hitmaker and one-of-a-kind performer Bruno Mars will also return to Las Vegas this July for a handful of shows at the 5,200 seat Park Theater at Park MGM. The fun kicks off Fourth of July weekend with Mars returning for six more shows in July and two in August. Tickets for the final four dates will go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
MGM Resorts guests have countless other ways to stay entertained as well thanks to a wide range of epic amenities, including sprawling pool complexes, hot new attractions like Topgolf and virtual reality experiences and tons of family-friendly fun like the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay.
Visit MGMResorts.com for more information on all of the exceptional entertainment that awaits guests at MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas.
