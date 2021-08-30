New Annual Passes for Walt Disney World on Sale September 8
Travelers to Walt Disney World will have a new option for visiting multiple times per year, especially during the "The World’s Most Magical Celebration," the 50th anniversary of the resort.
Four categories of annual passes will become available September 8, 2021.
The Disney Pixie Dust Pass is the most affordable at $399. It allows guests to visit one or more theme parks on most weekdays with an advance reservation. Visitors can hold up to three reservations at one time. The Pixie Dust Pass is available to Florida residents only.
The Disney Pirate Pass is $699 and allows guests to visit one or more parks with a reservation on most days, apart from certain holiday and peak periods. Visitors can hold four reservations at a time. The Pirate Pass is also available only to Florida residents.
The Sorcerer Pass is $899 and provides access to the parks with a reservation. It is subject to holiday blockout dates and is open to both Florida Residents and Disney Vacation Club members, who can hold up to five reservations at a time.
The Disney Incredi-Pass is open to everyone, provides access to all parks with no blockout dates. It is priced at $1,299 per person. Passholders can have up to five reservations at a time.
Perks for all annual passholders include standard theme park parking and savings of up to 20 percent on dining, merchandise and more.
There are also bonus reservations and pass customizations, including PhotoPass downloads or a Water Parks and Sports option.
Disney also announced that there will be a few special surprises for passholders during the 50th anniversary celebration.
