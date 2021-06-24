New Details Emerge About Universal's New Epic Universe Theme Park
Entertainment Donald Wood June 24, 2021
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said during a recent conference that Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park would open in “a couple of years” and become the company’s largest park in the United States.
According to Orlando Weekly, Shell revealed during the Credit Suisse Communications Conference new details about the attractions to be featured in Epic Universe, including Illumination and DreamWorks Animation and Super Nintendo World.
NBCUniversal’s CEO said the new park would help keep the company competitive with other Orlando theme parks and provide guests the opportunity to spend an entire week at only Universal properties.
“It’ll be anchored by a lot of our strong IP, including some of the Illumination and DreamWorks content, but especially Nintendo,” Shell said during the conference.
Construction on the Epic Universe theme park was paused in spring 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but workers returned to the site to continue construction in March. The project is expected to create thousands of new jobs and pump billions of dollars into the Florida economy.
Overall, Shell said Univeral’s theme parks in Orlando are currently operating are recovering well, as attendance is rebounding and demand is strong, even without international visitors due to continued coronavirus-related restrictions.
Earlier this month, Universal Orlando once again showcased its innovative ways with the brand-new Jurassic World's VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure.
