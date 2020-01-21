Last updated: 03:59 PM ET, Tue January 21 2020

NFL Announces 2020 NFL Draft Events in Las Vegas

The National Football League (NFL) announced Las Vegas would host a series of events tied to the 85th NFL Draft taking place between April 23-25.

The NFL Draft Red Carpet, NFL Draft Main Stage and NFL Draft Experience will all take place in Las Vegas and feature free immersive activities, live entertainment and performances. Portions of the events will also be covered by NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC.

The NFL Draft Main Stage will be constructed next to the CAESARS FORUM, which will be open to the public. Football fans will be able to gather for free during Round 1 on Night 1 (Thursday), Rounds 2-3 on Night 2 (Friday) and Rounds 4-7 on Day 3 (Saturday).

“Embracing Las Vegas’s unique energy and iconic locations as the backdrop for the 2020 NFL Draft will further elevate this growing event,” NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration for our fans, the incoming prospects and our partners, as we kick off the NFL’s next 100 years.”

As for the NFL Draft Experience, it will be a three-day football festival highlighted by interactive games, the Vince Lombardi Trophy, autograph sessions with players and legends and more, all located adjacent to the NFL Draft Main Stage.

The draft will officially open April 23 with the NFL Draft Red Carpet, which will be constructed on the famed Fountains of Bellagio, starting at 2:30 p.m. local time.

“We are excited to partner with the NFL and the Raiders for our first major event together in Las Vegas,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill said. “Our destination prides itself on creating unforgettable and epic events and experiences and we believe the 2020 Draft will be among the most thrilling events Las Vegas has ever hosted. We look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of NFL fans to our world-class destination on April 23.”

