Nickelodeon Universe Set to Become Biggest Indoor Theme Park in North America

PHOTO: Nickelodeon Universe rendering. (photo via Nickelodeon Media)

The biggest indoor theme park in North America is set to open in New Jersey on Friday, dubbed Nickelodeon Universe.

According to Fox43.com, the 8.5-acre East Rutherford theme park will feature around 35 rides inspired by Nickelodeon shows, including a Shellraiser roller coaster with a 122-foot drop and a Slime Stage.

The indoor facility will also boast appearances from classic Nickelodeon characters, such as SpongeBob, Dora the Explorer and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While opening day tickets are already sold out, admission prices start at $39.99, and children two years old and younger get free access.

Nickelodeon Universe will operate Monday through Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., and it will be open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The new Nickelodeon theme park is part of the American Dream mega-mall, which consists of around 450 shops, a 38,000-square-foot food court, a 300-foot-tall observation wheel, indoor skiing, a Legoland Discovery Center, a Sea Life aquarium and a DreamWorks water park.

The American Dream mall was built adjacent to MetLife Stadium, with transportation authorities announcing a combination of ferry and bus service to make traveling from Manhattan to the mall easier for locals and tourists.

