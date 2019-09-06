Palms Casino Resort to Debut 'KAOS Dome' in Las Vegas This Halloween
Entertainment September 06, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Fall and winter visitors to Las Vegas are in for a one-of-a-kind dome experience that will debut with a special Halloween night show led by Cardi B.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
It’s time to kiss that summertime sadness goodbye and prepare for an “Endless Summer” as Palms Casino Resort debuts the “KAOS Dome,” Las Vegas’ largest climate-controlled, fully enclosed domed structure, which will create the ultimate seasonal dayclub/nightclub and resort pool experience beginning on Halloween night and continuing into March of 2020.
The 70-foot tall transparent dome, the largest of its kind in the city, will cover the 60-foot “Demon with Bowl” sculpture by Damien Hirst and offer 33,000 square feet of multi-use space on the pool’s west side, including 15 private cabanas, many with their own pool.
Built by Miami-based Eventstar Structure Corp., which specializes in complex engineered modular structures, the custom structure will allow for dayclub and nightclub indoor/outdoor entertainment, a premium weekday resort pool experience for hotel guests, regardless of the weather, and truly unique corporate and private events.
Cardi B will kick off the grand opening of dome season with a “Demon Dome” Halloween party, inspired by the movie “Mad Max” on the night of October 31. Additional programming throughout the dome season will include parties for New Year’s Eve, football’s big game, the March college basketball tournament and spring break.
In order to allow for the installation of the KAOS Dome, both KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub will temporarily go dark beginning on September 15 and will reopen on October 31 with the special Halloween night performance by Cardi B referenced above.
For tickets and more information please visit kaos.palms.com.
SOURCE: Palms Casino Resort press release.
