Resorts World Las Vegas To Officially Open June 24
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli April 19, 2021
The highly anticipated official opening of Resorts World Las Vegas is two months away.
The hotel-casino – the first ground-up resort built on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade – announced Monday it will swing open its doors on June 24.
Guests can begin booking their stay immediately.
The announcement comes just days after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state can return to 100 percent capacity, a huge move as Las Vegas looks to rebound from a year of lost tourism.
Resorts World is something of a resort within a resort. Through a historic partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas will offer 3,500 luxury guest rooms and suites from three premium Hilton brands – the largest multi-brand deal in Hilton’s history – including the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S. and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel.
“After years of planning and constructing this monumental property with some of the most innovative partners in the industry, Resorts World Las Vegas will redefine the hospitality standard in Las Vegas with unmatched dining and entertainment, more variety of hotel accommodations than anywhere else on the Strip, and the city’s most progressive technology,” Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a statement. “We are filled with gratitude and excitement as we approach our opening this June and hope to play a role in Las Vegas’ rebound after what has been an incredibly challenging year for the destination and greater hospitality industry.”
Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World will feature 1,774 full-service guest rooms and suites ranging from 400 to 3,300 square feet with smart, elevated amenities in a comfortable and refined setting.
Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World will offer 1,496 contemporary guest rooms and suites ranging from 550 to 2,800 square feet, boasting luxe amenities and a curated art program.
And Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts will showcase an intimate collection of 236 ultra-luxury guest rooms and suites ranging from 550 to 7,000 square feet that will feature lavish accommodations, upscale amenities and highly personalized service.
The resort has unique dining options in place, entertainment that includes a 5,000-seat concert venue and 70,000 square feet of dedicated retail space.
