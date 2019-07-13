SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Offer Half-Off Admission for First Responders
SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is honoring our nation’s first responders this month by offering them and three of their guests half-off the price of admission to its SeaWorld Orlando and San Diego Parks, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Tampa Bay Parks, along with $25 admission tickets at SeaWorld San Antonio.
The SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Parks’ First Responder Salute discount is available to U.S. residents who work as fire rescue responders, EMT/EMS employees, law enforcement officers or 911 dispatchers. The deal states that any tickets purchased by July 31 can be redeemed for park entry until August 18, 2019.
"We have always taken immense pride in honoring those who dedicate themselves to helping others," said Gus Antorcha, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "This summer, we're especially excited to welcome first respondents and their families or friends to parks across the country as they make lifelong memories on our newest attractions. Offering first responders discounted entry is a simple way for us to show just how grateful we are."
Guests taking advantage of this special offer will enjoy access to the parks’ many recently opened and record-breaking attractions, animal exhibits and rides. Families will be able to stroll down Sesame Street for the very first time at SeaWorld Orlando. The kids can greet their favorite fuzzy friends in person and watch as characters such as Elmo and Big Bird board colorful floats in the award-winning Sesame Street Party Parade—SeaWorld Orlando’s first-ever street parade.
This park also features the Infinity Falls river ride for visitors wishing to experience a whitewater rush, which boasts a tallest-of-its-kind plummet over the roaring rapids.
Other big thrills await guests at SeaWorld San Diego, where the newly-opened Electric Eel is now the city’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, with multiple launches propelling riders both forward and backward, accelerating at over 60 miles per hour, then skyrocketing nearly 150 feet into an inverted "heart-line" roll and heart-stopping loops.
SeaWorld San Antonio features the one-of-a-kind Turtle Reef, home to rescued turtles and hundreds of multi-colored Caribbean fish, and offering new heart-pounding thrill rides. Riptide Rescue takes riders on an exciting mission to help save marine mammals; while Sea Swinger is a high-flying swing ride that will send riders soaring into an arc that, at the top of its trajectory, is almost parallel with the ground before reversing and re-launching them to the same height in the opposite direction.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg—recently named the world’s most beautiful theme park for the 29th straight year—offers the brand-new extreme swing ride, Finnegan's Flyer. Set amid the park's charming Ireland village, this attraction incorporates two pendulum-like arms, seating 32 riders, and flying progressively higher with each pass over the breathtaking “Celtic coast” to a height of 80 feet off the ground at up to 45 miles per hour.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay introduces Florida's tallest launch coaster, Tigris, which catapults riders at speeds of over 60 miles per hour, using forward and backward motion, through an adrenaline-inducing series of twists, loops and gravity-defying drops; a 150-foot skyward surge, and an inverted heart-line roll.
Other discounts and offers are available year-round to active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases, and online at WavesofHonor.com.
For more information, visit seaworld.com/firstresponders or buschgardens.com/firstresponders.
