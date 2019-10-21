SeaWorld Announces Location for New Sesame Place Theme Park
SeaWorld Entertainment officials revealed the new Sesame Place theme park will be located in San Diego and is scheduled to debut in spring 2021.
In addition to becoming the second Sesame Place in the United States and the first on the West Coast, Sesame Place San Diego will feature all the fun, laughter and learning of Sesame Street in an immersive way.
The new Sesame Street themed park will be filled with exciting family rides, water slides, live character shows, parades and interactive experiences. The project is part of a collaboration between SeaWorld and Sesame Workshop.
“We share Sesame Workshop's goal of educating and entertaining generations of children, and the opening of a second park, the only one of its kind on the West Coast, furthers our company mission to provide guests with extraordinary experiences,” SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to grow the presence of Sesame Place theme parks in the United States, and San Diego is the perfect complement to our Philadelphia location.”
When it opens, Sesame Place San Diego will be a Certified Autism Center (CAC), just as its Philadelphia sister park became the first theme park in the world to achieve this designation.
“We are proud to be opening this new park as a Certified Autism Center and are committed in our efforts to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special abilities,” Swanson continued. “Providing fun and memorable experiences through exceptional service is a part of that.”
As part of the CAC classification, the theme park will require staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training, provide pre-visit planning resources and open designated quiet spaces with adjustable lighting and comfortable seating.
Sesame Place San Diego will be located on the site of the current Aquatica San Diego.
