SeaWorld San Diego to Open Arctic Rescue Coaster in Spring 2023
Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Donald Wood September 28, 2022
SeaWorld San Diego announced its highly anticipated coaster, Arctic Rescue, is scheduled to open in Spring 2023.
When it opens, Arctic Rescue will become the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the West Coast, with the multi-launch ride inviting guests to hop on a snowmobile and launch at up to 40 miles per hour through the unpredictable arctic climate to help animals in danger.
Passengers will start their journey inside the Wild Arctic exhibit and launch outside straddling a unique snowmobile-style vehicle, with each train holding 16 riders in eight, two-person rows. Guests will experience three exhilarating launches at 34, 38 and 40 miles per hour and reach heights as tall as 30 feet along the 2,800 feet of track.
“We're continuously looking for ways to add new experiences to the park for our guests and this new coaster is a great addition to our ride line-up and a perfect complement to the Wild Arctic exhibit,” SeaWorld San Diego Park President Jim Lake said.
“The ride is also an educational opportunity for guests to learn more about climate change, how it impacts animals in the Arctic and what they can do to help the issue,” Lake continued. “I truly feel that seeing these animals up-close at SeaWorld allows guests to build a stronger connection and encouragement to take action to help protect them.”
The ride is inspired by the heroic efforts of the SeaWorld Rescue Team and their dedication to rescuing animals in distress, with riders racing the unpredictable climate to save them. All Annual Pass Members will receive exclusive ride times to experience Arctic Rescue before it opens to the public in 2023.
