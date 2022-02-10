Sesame Street Theme Park to Open in San Diego This March
February 10, 2022
Sesame Street’s newest theme park, Sesame Place San Diego, is expected to open March 26, 2022.
The 17-acre theme park is the second Sesame Street-themed park in the nation and the only one on the West Coast. It was developed by Sesame Workshop and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
With eighteen different character-themed rides and water attractions, the iconic Sesame Street Neighborhood 123 Stoop, daily shows, parades and the characters children and adults love, Sesame Place will offer a fun and interactive place for children to learn and play.
Sesame Place will include interactive activities that are both digital and physical, like Elmo’s Window, where children can play, dance and sing along with Elmo and his friends, or the Sunny Day Carousel, where children can enjoy going round and round with Big Bird.
Rides include the Cookie Monster-themed Cookie Climb, Elmo’s rockin’ Rockets and Super Grover’s Box Car Derby. Water-centric activities and water slides include Bert’s Topsy Turvy Tunnels, Snuffy’s Spaghetti Slides and Oscar’s Rotten Rafts. Big Bird’s Beach is a perfect place for the entire family to enjoy, offering a sandy beach and a 500,000-gallon wave pool, while Big Bird’s Rambling River is a fun lazy river to relax on inner tubes together.
Sesame Place is also working to be designated a Certified Autism Center (CAC), training staff members with specialized training from The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to help cater to all children, including those who are neurodivergent or on the autism spectrum. Training will focus on sensory awareness, motor skills, knowledge about the spectrum, program development and much more.
"This is an exciting milestone for our company, as this is the second Sesame Place in the United States and the first new theme park we've opened since 2013. We are thrilled to debut this new park and add a premiere tourist destination to California that is so appealing to families," said Marc Swanson, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment CEO.
"Having spent part of my career with this company at the original Sesame Place in Pennsylvania and being part of its success, I'm looking forward to continuing the legacy on the West Coast and providing a fun place to visit where lifelong memories are created as fans experience what they love about the iconic show in a new way."
Season Pass holders will enjoy the park’s opening with grand opening events, character meet-and-greets, collector’s items and more. Pre-opening Season Pass pricing is available now for $129. Members receive unlimited visits from opening through January 2, 2023 with free parking, free tickets, discounts and no blockout dates. A SeaWorld Annual Pass can also be added to the Sesame Place Season Pass for $84.
For more information about Sesame Place San Diego, please click here.
