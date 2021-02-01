The Pandora Traveler Mindset
Entertainment Pandora Laura Fernandez February 01, 2021
Although 2020 was a hard year for the travel industry, the desire to travel never went anywhere. Travel provides an escape from the everyday routine, a new perspective on life and experiences you can’t get from the couch.
However, people are uncertain about travel in the current climate. Several questions come up prior to planning a trip.
—Which destinations are open for travel?
—Do you need to test for COVID before or after you travel? Or both?
—Do you have to quarantine upon arrival or return of the trip?
—What can you do when you arrive at the destination?
Pandora decided to do its own research by surveying listeners to learn more about the current mindset of travelers as well as the role music plays in the travel experience. The survey included 2,054 Pandora listeners 18 years of age and older. It is weighted by gender and age to reflect the composition of registered Pandora listeners.
This research panel will help reveal insights to help advertisers create their recovery messaging.
To gain access to the full research study and learn how to leverage an audio platform to target travelers, please reach out to Laura Fernandez at lfernandez@pandora.com.
For more information on Pandora
For more Entertainment News
More by Laura Fernandez
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS