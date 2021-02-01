Last updated: 11:41 AM ET, Mon February 01 2021

The Pandora Traveler Mindset

Pandora is the largest streaming music provider in the United States.

Although 2020 was a hard year for the travel industry, the desire to travel never went anywhere. Travel provides an escape from the everyday routine, a new perspective on life and experiences you can’t get from the couch.

However, people are uncertain about travel in the current climate. Several questions come up prior to planning a trip.

—Which destinations are open for travel?

—Do you need to test for COVID before or after you travel? Or both?

—Do you have to quarantine upon arrival or return of the trip?

—What can you do when you arrive at the destination?

Pandora decided to do its own research by surveying listeners to learn more about the current mindset of travelers as well as the role music plays in the travel experience. The survey included 2,054 Pandora listeners 18 years of age and older. It is weighted by gender and age to reflect the composition of registered Pandora listeners.

This research panel will help reveal insights to help advertisers create their recovery messaging.

Pandora Infographic

To gain access to the full research study and learn how to leverage an audio platform to target travelers, please reach out to Laura Fernandez at lfernandez@pandora.com.

