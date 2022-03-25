Tickets, Packages for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022 on Sale
Entertainment Donald Wood March 25, 2022
Universal Orlando Resort announced certain tickets and packages for the 2022 edition of Halloween Horror Nights are now on sale.
The annual Halloween event will run a record-breaking 43 nights from September 2 through October 31 and single-night event tickets are available now.
Guests can also stay, scream and save up to $200—based on a seven-night stay—with a vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event and accommodations at a Universal hotel located just minutes from the Halloween Horror Nights fun.
The special vacation packages also include the “Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day Ticket” offer, which gives guests five days of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks, access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights gate, Early Park Admission and more.
Savings for the package vary based on length of stay and are available for purchase through May 5 for use between September 2 and October 31. Halloween Horror Nights upgrades are also on sale, including the guided nighttime R.I.P. Tour experience and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour.
The 2022 edition of the annual Universal Orlando event will boast 10 movie-quality haunted houses, five scare zones filled with hordes of gruesome creatures and two outrageous live shows.
In addition, guests who need a break from the scares will have access to delicious food and beverages, as well as merchandise inspired by Halloween Horror Nights’ haunts.
Additional details about the Halloween spectacle at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will be revealed soon.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS