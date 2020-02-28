Tokyo Disneyland Temporarily Closed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Officials have announced that Tokyo Disneyland will be closed temporarily as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in Japan.
According to Reuters.com, a spokesperson for park operator Oriental Land Co. revealed Friday Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea would close Saturday to guests and will not reopen until March 16 at the earliest.
The decision was made after the Japanese government recommended big gatherings and events be avoided for two weeks to curtail the spread of the viral infection. The decision leaves all of Walt Disney's theme parks in Asia closed temporarily.
Oriental Land Co. said in a statement its refund policies would be updated as a result of the closure and the park operator would stay in “close contact with relevant institutions” regarding when it will be able to reopen.
Disney's Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks closed temporarily in January, and officials from Universal Studios Japan in Osaka revealed the facility would also be closed through at least March 15.
Earlier this week, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee said the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo in July could be canceled if the coronavirus outbreak shows no sign of dissipating.
The coronavirus outbreak is also spreading to other regions as well, with countries in Europe and the Middle East reporting confirmed cases, including Croatia, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and more.
