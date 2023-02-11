Travel Commercials To Watch for During Super Bowl LVII
Entertainment Patrick Clarke February 11, 2023
The Super Bowl is primetime for companies looking to get the word out about their products and services.
Last year, Super Bowl LVI drew in more than 112 million viewers, and this year's Big Game showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is expected to lure a similar amount of eyeballs.
The list of highly anticipated and expensive advertisements scheduled to run throughout the game is a long one but once again includes some notable travel companies as this Super Bowl Sunday will feature spots from OTAs such as Booking.com and Priceline as well as marquee travel suppliers like Carnival Cruise Line and United Airlines, among others.
As the recipe typically calls for, the ads are equal parts humor and heartwarming. Beloved actresses Melissa McCarthy and Kaley Cuoco will promote travel for Booking.com and Priceline, respectively, as they encourage viewers to book their next getaway (though we still recommend talking to a travel advisor).
According to Thrillist, Priceline's Big Game ad will kick off a series of travel deals valued at more than $5 million, including $1,000 coupons for Priceline Hotel Express Deals that are only accessible during Super Bowl LVII.
Meanwhile, Carnival Cruise Line's 30-second ad will aim to capitalize on Wave Season and entice families to "Choose Fun Together."
United Airlines is ditching the humor to hype its success during the hectic holiday season, specifically in Denver where competitor Southwest Airlines' meltdown left thousands of passengers stranded.
Popular ride-sharing app Uber is also spending big this year with an ad anchored by Diddy and featuring cameos by the likes of Kelis, Donna Lewis and Haddaway.
The spot will promote the company's Uber One membership featuring benefits such as special pricing, priority service and access to exclusive perks.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS