TravelPulse Podcast: COVID-19 Testing Impacting Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 02, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
It's a new era for the TravelPulse Podcast, as TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman takes over as the sole host of the show.
This week, Bowman first shares how a COVID-19 test impacted his travel plans to Jamaica and is later joined by travel advisor Tyson Wharton of Sioux Empire Travel to discuss what's trending in travel. Topics include Canada's new travel restrictions, the US possibly mandating COVID-19 testing on domestic flights, mandatory vaccines for cruising and more.
Additionally, Wharton shares how his clients handled the onsite COVID-19 testing experience at an all-inclusive resort.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
