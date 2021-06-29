Last updated: 01:33 PM ET, Tue June 29 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: Europe’s Reopening

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 29, 2021

On this week's episode, host Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the safest places for 4th of July travel this year and the return of US cruising.

Later in the show, Bowman interviews Carlo Micallef, Deputy CEO and Chief Marketing Officer for Malta Tourism Authority. Micallef shares what it took to decide on June 17 as the official reopening date for tourism, as well as what travelers need to know upon arriving.

