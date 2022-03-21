Last updated: 04:30 PM ET, Mon March 21 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: Europe’s Travel Scene Right Now

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 21, 2022

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Emily Brillanti, owner of Vita Brillanti Travel, to discuss the latest trending news topics in the travel industry, including airfare prices, destination updates and more.

Later in the show, Brillanti shares her insights into the European travel scene right now, which destinations are trending and more.

