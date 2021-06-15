TravelPulse Podcast: Is It Safe to Cruise Again?
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 15, 2021
This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by cruise expert Stewart Chiron. Hear from Chiron on what his experience was like being on board the Caribbean cruise ship that had two passengers test positive for COVID-19 last week.
The two also discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry first before diving further into the current state of the cruise industry and how long it will take to fully rebound. Chiron shares why he thinks it's definitely safe to cruise again.
