TravelPulse Podcast: On location in Cancun for WTTC 2021 Global Summit
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 26, 2021
On a special Monday edition of the podcast, host Eric Bowman is live in Cancun, Mexico at Moon Palace Resort for the 2021 World Travel & Tourism Council's Global Summit.
Mark Chesnut, travel writer and owner of LatinFlyer.com, joins Bowman this week and the two discuss the latest trending topics in the world of travel, including some great news for travel to Europe as well as the latest big news in the cruise industry.
After that, Bowman and Chesnut share their experiences so far at the WTTC Global Summit, the first in-person global travel event since the pandemic.
