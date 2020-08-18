TravelPulse Podcast: On Luxury Travel Now and Post COVID-19 Pandemic
August 18, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday everyone!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the rise in 2021 cruise bookings, new travel trends and more.
Later, the two are joined by Stephen Scott of TravelHub365 as he shares his insights on what the future of luxury travel will be like, as well as current destinations to experience luxury travel, both domestically and internationally.
