TravelPulse Podcast: Should There Be a Vaccine Passport for Travel?
Entertainment Eric Bowman April 13, 2021
Host Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including major cruise news and some positive news on reopenings around the world.
This week, Bowman is joined by David Hartman, luxury travel advisor with Fantastic Endeavors. In addition to recapping what's trending in the world of travel, the two dive deep into the debate around vaccine passports for travel.
