TravelPulse Podcast: Social Media’s Place in Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 20, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
On this week's episode, host Eric Bowman is joined by Tiffany Dowd, global luxury hotel expert and Founder of Luxe Social Media. The two first discuss the latest trending topics in the world of travel, including big cruise news and top hotel brands.
Later in the show, Dowd shares her insights on social media's role in travel today and how travelers can best utilize the many platforms.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
