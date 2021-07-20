Last updated: 03:45 PM ET, Tue July 20 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: Social Media’s Place in Travel

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 20, 2021

On this week's episode, host Eric Bowman is joined by Tiffany Dowd, global luxury hotel expert and Founder of Luxe Social Media. The two first discuss the latest trending topics in the world of travel, including big cruise news and top hotel brands.

Later in the show, Dowd shares her insights on social media's role in travel today and how travelers can best utilize the many platforms.

