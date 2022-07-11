TravelPulse Podcast: What’s Trending in Caribbean Travel and Tourism?
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 11, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Brian Major, Caribbean travel expert and Managing Editor of Digital Guides here at TravelPulse.
The two first discuss the latest trending news stories in the travel industry, including Spirit's delaying the merger vote again, cruise lines dropping testing requirements, and much more.
Later, Major shares insights into the latest impacting travel and tourism in the Caribbean from inflation and rising prices to what the rest of the 2022 travel forecast holds. Additionally, Major highlights which destinations are trending big right now and which lesser-known islands need to be on your radar. The Caribbean discussion begins at the 17-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Explore New Features at the Reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS