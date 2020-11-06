Universal Orlando Reveals Lineup for Its 2020 Holiday Celebration
Entertainment Lauren Bowman November 06, 2020
Universal Orlando is decking the halls throughout the theme parks to celebrate the holidays. Fan favorites like Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Who-liday Characters are making their debuts on November 14, 2020, and can be enjoyed through January 3, 2021. Guests will also get to enjoy parade balloons from Macy’s along with stunning floats.
Throughout The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in both Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, guests will be able to sing along to both magical and muggle Christmas carol favorites, sip hot Butterbeer and enjoy other holiday treats while walking along Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.
The Grinch will make his appearance in Whoville at Seuss Landing in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Obviously up-to-no-good, the king of mischief will pop around the area throughout the day. But there will also be an immersive room at the brand-new Holiday Tribute Store that will feature four rooms filled with merchandise, treats and more in the New York area of Universal Studios.
For the first time, Universal Orlando will also get its own mini Macy’s parade with actual balloons from the famed procession. The balloons will be accompanied by floats, and guests will be able to enjoy characters from “Shrek”, “Minions” and “Madagascar” in addition to Santa Claus himself.
Throughout Universal Studios, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and CityWalk visitors will be able to participate in the Holiday Tree Hunt and Holiday Treat Trail. Those who complete the whole Holiday Tree Hunt will receive an ornament, and the complimentary Holiday Treat Trail brochure will help visitors find all the new holiday sweets and treats throughout the parks.
Guests choosing to stay at the parks on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s will also have the chance to partake in special dining options. Each of the resort hotels will also be decked out in holiday cheer.
Universal Orlando will continue adhering to its new health and safety measures with socially-distant photos, increased cleaning practices, the requirement of facial coverings and screening upon entering the parks.
For more information on Orlando
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
TravelPulse Podcast: No-Sail Order Lifted – What It Means for Cruise Advisors and Travelers
A Sneak Peek at Universal's First 2021 Attraction for Halloween Horror Nights
Disney’s Hollywood Studios Piloting New Approach to Virtual Queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Travelers Will Soon Be Able to Take Expedition Dives to Titanic
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS