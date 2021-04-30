Universal Orlando Unveils Latest Details on New Jurassic World VelociCoaster Ride
Lauren Bowman April 30, 2021
Universal Orlando is gearing up for the launch of their newest thrill ride, Jurassic World VelociCoaster.
Team members have been seen riding the attraction and more construction walls around the entrance have been taken down, but the official opening date is set for June 10th.
Located in Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando, Jurassic World VelociCoaster has been highly anticipated for quite some time.
Now the theme park is giving guests a small glimpse into what they can expect when they ride the park’s latest rollercoaster.
Starting off in a paddock area, like the Raptor enclosure from the Jurassic World movie, riders will walk through an immersive queue to elevate the storyline experience. While waiting, guests’ senses will be heightened with red flashing lights and the rumble of raptors in quick pursuit of riders already onboard.
From here, guests will walk through a stable area that is infused with the smell of wet dirt where they will come face-to-face with two raptors – Delta and Echo. Although restrained, the raptors might just test to see how close they can get to passersby.
But it’s the actual ride that will be the heart-racing attraction.
And if Universal Orlando has put this much thought into the details of the queue, we're certain the new twists and turns they’ve thought up for the actual ride will be thrilling.
The rollercoaster clocks not one, but two high-speed launches that can make guests feel near-weightlessness.
One of these launches can send riders off at 70 mph in just 2.4 seconds. The rollercoaster makes its way over the Islands of Adventure lagoon in a barrel roll maneuver, and it boasts the iconic “Top Hat” feature where riders are plummeted into an 80-degree drop immediately after being pitched 155 feet into the air.
Universal Orlando is operating with new health and safety protocols in accordance with state and health official guidelines to keep patrons and staff safe during the pandemic. Recently TravelPulse was able to get an exclusive with Fernando Flores, Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations & Travel Operations for Universal Parks and Resort, on all the latest happenings at Universal Orlando.
