Universal Paying Homage to Classic Monsters During Halloween Horror Nights
Entertainment Donald Wood May 17, 2022
Officials from Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort announced a new set of haunted houses that will pay homage to Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons during Halloween Horror Nights.
Starting in September, visitors to the Florida and California theme parks will experience the horrors of The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy in haunted houses inspired by the event’s previous Universal Monsters attractions.
The classic-monster inspired haunted houses will transport your clients to the 19th century with the trio of monsters seeking one thing: The Amulet of Ra. The Wolf Man believes this ancient relic contains the power to finally lift his dreaded curse, while Dracula and The Mummy have nefarious plans to use it to bring humankind to its knees.
With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, Universal guests will find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans, with only one set to survive.
To make the experience even more horrifying, GRAMMY Award-winning musician SLASH returns to collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood on an original composition for the attraction.
Halloween Horror Nights launches on September 2 in Orlando with 10 haunted houses and on September 8 in Hollywood with eight haunted houses. Events and attractions at both theme parks will run through October 31.
Tickets, vacation packages, and select event enhancements are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, and tickets for the California events will be available soon.
