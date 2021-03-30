Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Reopening Date
Entertainment Donald Wood March 30, 2021
After being closed for more than a year, Universal Studios Hollywood announced it would reopen to the public on April 16.
According to FOX26 News, tickets go on sale exclusively to California residents on April 8 through Universal Hollywood’s official website. Annual and Season Pass Members will be the first allowed to visit, with the park revealing a series of complimentary Bonus Days.
On select days between April 15 and May 16, the Bonus Days can be reserved by Annual and Season Pass Members online starting on April 5. Members will be able to resume regular use of their passes beginning on May 17.
Due to capacity limits, guests with unredeemed tickets purchased before April 8, 2021, will need to make an advanced reservation for their visit dates.
When Universal Hollywood reopens, guests will experience a new ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash. The attraction is based on the 2016 movie and replaced the Globe Theatre, a venue used for corporate and media events.
Guests will also have the chance to meet Indominus Rex, the newest dinosaur addition to Jurassic World—The Ride.
In June 2020, Universal Orlando Resort held its grand reopening to the general public after shuttering for more than two months due to COVID-19.
