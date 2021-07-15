Universal's Halloween Horror Nights Adds Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Bride of Frankenstein Mazes
Universal Studios announced the 2021 edition of Halloween Horror Nights at the Orlando and Hollywood theme parks would feature two iconic brands; The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Bride of Frankenstein.
The haunted mazes based on classic horror film characters will be two of the highlights at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights events, which are scheduled to begin on September 3 in Orlando and September 9 in Hollywood, and will run through October 31 at both parks.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre maze was inspired by the 1974 iconic slasher film and will set Leatherface and his chainsaw loose on visitors, who are forced to make their way through familiar scenes.
From a dilapidated gas station to an old farmhouse, guests will witness unimaginable horrors around every corner, soon discovering that nowhere is safe from the demented family of cannibals.
The other maze announced was Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives. The attraction picks up where the 1935 classic film left off, thrusting visitors into chaos as the Bride becomes an unstoppable scientist and begins her mission to revive Frankenstein’s Monster.
The Bride of Frankenstein’s unwavering quest to find eternal life will come at a cost and guests will soon find themselves entwined in a fierce battle in their daring attempt to escape.
Universal Orlando also previously announced the first haunted house of the season would feature Beetlejuice and is based on Warner Bros. Pictures and Tim Burton’s Academy Award-winning horror-fantasy film.
Select tickets and vacation packages are now on sale for Universal Orlando and tickets for Universal Hollywood will be available soon. Due to popular demand, event nights are expected to sell out.
