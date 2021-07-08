Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights To Debut All-New Mazes
Entertainment Lauren Bowman July 08, 2021
Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios this September with all-new frights and scares.
The highlight of this year’s festival will be centered around the brand-new maze inspired by the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House”.
“It’s a nightmare come true to bring Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” to life for our guests this year at ‘Halloween Horror Nights,’” said Charles Gray, Senior Show Director for Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort in a recent statement. “The show brought true horror to the masses, similar to what we’ve provided our guests at this event for nearly 30 years – Hill House is a perfect fit for “Halloween Horror Nights” as it enters a new decade of fear.”
This newest addition to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is sure to leave guests screaming for more.
“Mike Flanagan has elevated the horror genre with his supernatural thriller, ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’” said John Murdy, Executive Producer of “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood. “We continuously challenge ourselves to raise the bar with each maze we create, and we look forward to creating a unique experience for our guests that combines both the psychological and visceral twists from the series. The goal is to make our guests feel as if they are walking in the footsteps of the Crain family, re-living all the horrors that they experienced.”
Guests can take a trip just like the Crain family as they make their way to the ominous Hill House where they’ll be greeted – not so friendly – by some of the show’s most iconic scenes.
They'll be able to walk through the Red Room, see the Hall of Statues and come face to face with the ghosts of house like William Hill, the Ghost in the Basement, the Bent-Neck Lady and more. The house is designed to be a maze for those brave enough to enter, and the exit may not be so easy to find.
Universal Studios is known to continuously raise the bar with their Halloween Horror Nights and the show’s creator has even given his seal of approval, letting visitors know that this maze will certainly be one to test their nerves.
Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights return to Orlando on Friday, September 3rd and to Hollywood on Thursday, September 9th. Each park runs the horrifying event on select nights through Halloween with specialty-themed food and drinks, live entertainment, “Scare Zones” and plenty of haunted houses. Rides and attractions remain open to give thrill-seekers even more to scream about.
Other fan favorites that will be returning to the event are Jack the Clown and Beetlejuice.
Tickets are on sale now for Universal Studios Orlando and will go on sale soon for Universal Studios Hollywood.
