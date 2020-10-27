Walt Disney World Resort Continues Preparations for Its 50th Anniversary in 2021
Driving onto the Walt Disney World Resort property you inevitably pass under the iconic Walt Disney World archways welcoming all guests to The Most Magical Place on Earth.
On Monday though, these beloved gateways began receiving renovations to match the recently painted Cinderella’s Castle. The new color palette will also be used to freshen up the Magic Kingdom Park Auto Plaza.
A fresh design and coordinating entrance isn’t all Walt Disney World has in store as it gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021.
Inside the Magic Kingdom theme park, renovations have recently been completed on widening the pathway between Sleepy Hollow in Liberty Square and Mickey’s PhilharMagic in Fantasyland, as well as installing a new entrance into Tomorrowland. Some rides have been closed due to routine maintenance like the Tomorrowland Transit Authority People Mover, Liberty Square Riverboat and Tom Sawyer Island.
Speculation is that the new TRON roller coaster will be ready in time for the big celebration next October, and we do know the original plan was for the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser luxury hotel to open sometime in 2021.
Disney remains tight-lipped on all of that among others things, as the theme park declined to offer any further official statement in regards to future preparations for the park's anniversary at this time.
Still, we do know that other exciting things are in the works across Walt Disney World.
Epcot is even receiving new transformations that were announced at the last D23 summit. It remains to be seen how long until all changes are complete, but fans can expect a whole new entrance into the theme park, a new pavilion for live events, a reimagined Dreamer’s Point to view the World Showcase and more.
Last year Disney’s Hollywood Studios celebrated its 30th anniversary with a whole host of re-imagined glitz and glamour, which makes us excited for what Walt Disney World may have in store for the major milestone in 2021.
It's hard to forecast how much the pandemic will change how Disney World operates a year from now, but we fully expect Disney to provide quite the magical display for such an occasion as its 50th anniversary.
