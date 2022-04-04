Last updated: 01:31 PM ET, Mon April 04 2022

Walt Disney World Sets Opening Date for New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Ride

Rich Thomaselli April 04, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Walt Disney World
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open on May 27

It’s ‘Save the Galaxy’ time.

Again.

Walt Disney World has set the date for one of the most highly anticipated ride launches in decades.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ is set to officially debut on May 27 at EPCOT, Disney announced on Monday.

The ride promises to be a blockbuster, and already the blogosphere folks at Disney have broken down the 30-second video clip that has accompanied the announcement.

For starters, the SOS mentioned in the clip from Nova Corps is interpreted to be an alert to an upcoming dangerous situation for Xandar’s peacekeeping situation.

The Xandarians have already arrived at EPCOT to the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion.

Many things, including people, are disappearing backward out of existence – a reference, perhaps, to the ‘cosmic rewind?’

While Star-Lord sleeps, Rocket takes in the severity of the situation and heads for EPCOT just as he says, “It’s ‘save the Galaxy time. Again.’”

Feel free to extrapolate more from this 30-second teaser. Until then, see you on May 27!

