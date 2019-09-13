WATCH: Disney Unveils First Look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Vehicles
Disney Parks has unveiled the very first look at the one-of-a-kind 360-degree rotating vehicles that riders will experience on Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind "storytelling coaster."
The highly anticipated family-friendly ride is scheduled to open just in time for Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary in 2021.
"Each individual cab in the attraction's OmniCoaster ride system will direct your eyes to the story happening around you," the Disney Parks Blog states. "Instead of whizzing by the action, the system will fully immerse you in the attraction’s story from the minute you take off."
The new ride will also feature the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster.
The immersive adventure begins in a planetarium-like exhibition known as the "Galaxarium," which will explore the similarities and mysteries of the formation of Earth's galaxy and Xandar, the homeworld of the Xandarians and headquarters of the Nova Corps. "You'll be invited to learn more about Xandar’s treasures – until the moment when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive, and adventures across the cosmos ensue," adds the Disney Parks Blog.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind was one of many exciting new attractions and experiences for Disney fans revealed at last month's D23 Expo.
