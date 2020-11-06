WATCH: Holiday Decor Time-Lapse Video at Magic Kingdom Park
One of the most magical times at Walt Disney World is getting to experience the transformation from Halloween to the holidays. Overnight, pumpkins turn into Christmas trees on Main Street, USA thanks to all the hardworking cast members at Magic Kingdom.
This video shows just how thorough and attentive cast members are in giving guests a fairy-tale makeover of the beloved theme park in such a short amount of time.
During the Spring, Summer and early Fall guests can take a behind-the-scenes tour to see all the Christmas magic and dedication that goes into making the holidays such a special time of year at the theme parks - as well as at each resort, onboard all Disney Cruise Line ships and more.
It’s an eye-opening experience that shows just how much preparation goes on all year round for Walt Disney World’s holiday extravaganza.
Things may seem a little different this year due to limited capacity and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Disney will still bring the magic alive.
Guests will get to enjoy new holiday characters parades along with special appearances from Santa Claus himself. The Dapper Dans will serenade visitors from the Holiday Trolley with favorite Christmas carols. And Cinderella’s Castle will get nightly light projections.
