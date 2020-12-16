2021 Travel Forecast: The ‘Vaxication’ and Other Trends
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff December 16, 2020
Travel predictions for 2021 reveal how the pandemic has and will continue to transform the industry in both good and bad ways.
Travel marketing firm MMGY Global has been surveying travelers throughout the coronavirus outbreak, revealing how and where Americans were traveling throughout this year. As December comes to a close, CEO Clayton Reid has some predictions for what travel in 2021 will look like with excitement for a vaccine and pent-up demand bubbling at the surface as we close out the year.
The Rise of Vaxications
Reid believes that the pent-up demand for travel and a desire to celebrate having been vaccinated will lead to a trend of “vaxications,” a term coined by MMGY, once traveled restrictions are lifted.
Pack Your Vax
Travelers will likely need to and should be prepared to show proof of their vaccinations. It’s likely that international travelers or those traveling to attend certain business or special events will need to have their records available in order to fly or enter certain venues.
MMGY points out that this is currently a hot topic among industry leaders and governments around the world.
MMGY Global’s recent research indicates that half of American travelers say they will get the vaccine as soon as possible, 40 percent will wait to see if it’s effective and nine percent say they won’t get the vaccine.
Road Trips Will Rule
Road trips will continue to be popular in 2021. They were the most popular type of travel this year and that will continue into the next with many travelers driving to beach and mountain resorts to escape in socially distanced ways.
Reid anticipates this trend to continue as the combination of the ease and safety of car travel and ability to socially distance outdoors will be a perfect fit for travelers’ comfort levels.
Air Travel Will Take Off in Q2
Reid said that travelers should anticipate that airplanes will be kept on the ground into Q1 2021 to help strengthen fares and keep costs reduced, with a focus on smaller route maps, non-traditional service patterns and leisure-driven operations until commercial demand returns.
He also expects intent to pick-up dramatically in Q2 and international traffic to outperform domestic recovery, on a relative basis, once the business community sees normalcy.
Lodging Looks Promising
Hotels and resorts are already experiencing a recovery, according to MMGY. Leisure resorts in mountain and beach locations and pockets of economy lodging exceed 50 percent occupancy today. Shared accommodations and rental accommodations have also strengthened their market position.
MMGY noted that city center and large group hotels will face a slower road to recovery.
Cruisers Are Committed
Cruise lines haven’t even set sail yet, but are experiencing strong booking trends. Though there will be some reduction in itineraries for 2021, we expect demand to be spurred on by travel agents, said MMGY.
Bullish on Business Travel
MMGY Global believes that there will be a growth in business travel in 2021.
December data says that 57 percent of business travelers intend to take a trip in the next six months, and Reid said that comments made by the heads of major corporations suggest there is a strong desire to get back to in-person work.
Travel With Purpose
MMGY believes that travelers will seek out tours that are more purpose-led and to destinations that are off the beaten path.
